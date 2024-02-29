Benchmark Upgrades Codexis (CDXS)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Codexis (NasdaqGS:CDXS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Codexis is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of 3.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is 116MM, an increase of 65.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.06%, an increase of 20.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 68,244K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,593K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 2.33% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,484K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares, representing a decrease of 19.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 42.64% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,419K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares, representing a decrease of 18.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 55.44% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 3,046K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 63.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 259.02% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,696K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 69.19% over the last quarter.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.