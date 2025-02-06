Benchmark Upgrades Cirrus Logic (LSE:0HYI)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Cirrus Logic (LSE:0HYI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.85% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 133.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 107.01 GBX to a high of 148.33 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.85% from its latest reported closing price of 99.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 2,055MM, an increase of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYI is 0.18%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 60,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,103K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,007K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 8.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,670K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,639K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 18.00% over the last quarter.

