Benchmark Upgrades Canopy Growth (CGC)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Canopy Growth (NasdaqGS:CGC) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canopy Growth is $2.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.15 to a high of $5.96. The average price target represents an increase of 109.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canopy Growth is 690MM, an increase of 147.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGC is 0.04%, an increase of 120.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.55% to 26,206K shares. The put/call ratio of CGC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 5,034K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 96.24% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 5,034K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 30.22% over the last quarter.

CSQIX - MANTEIO MULTIALTERNATIVE STRATEGY FUND Class I Shares holds 2,948K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,287K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 95.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 2,663.39% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,102K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 9.15% over the last quarter.

