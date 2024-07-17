Benchmark Upgrades Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNGCL)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Booking Holdings (SNSE:BKNGCL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNGCL is 0.61%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 35,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,541K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,122K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 962K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 85.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 879K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNGCL by 6.99% over the last quarter.

