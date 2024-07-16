Benchmark Upgrades Booking Holdings (LSE:0W2Y)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Booking Holdings (LSE:0W2Y) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.40% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 4,133.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,518.96 GBX to a high of 4,730.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.40% from its latest reported closing price of 4,076.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 22,795MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 158.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0W2Y is 0.61%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 35,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,541K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,122K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 962K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 85.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 879K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 6.99% over the last quarter.

