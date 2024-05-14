Benchmark Upgrades BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for BioLife Solutions (NasdaqCM:BLFS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioLife Solutions is 23.59. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of 20.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioLife Solutions is 249MM, an increase of 81.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioLife Solutions. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFS is -3.96%, an increase of 2,556.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 53,969K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 8,707K shares representing 18.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,780K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,402K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 91.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 215.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,327K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,313K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 7.68% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Biolife Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Its products and services portfolio includes its proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.