Benchmark Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

On March 20, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 268.03% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels is $25.06. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 268.03% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Aerogels is $252MM, an increase of 39.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.17.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 15,780K shares representing 22.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing an increase of 66.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 355.33% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,195K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,975K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 1,970K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.33%, an increase of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.41% to 73,171K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aspen Aerogels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

