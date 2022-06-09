Benchmark Treasury Yields Jump: 5 ETFs to Play

U.S. benchmark government bond yields rose to 3.03% from 2.98% on Jun 8 on inflationary fears. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Jun 7 acknowledged that the United States is currently facing “unacceptable levels of inflation.”

To contain it, the Fed has enacted 75 bps of rate hikes so far this year and is expected to enact many more in the coming days. Given this, investors must be interested in finding out the ways to weather a sudden jump in the benchmark bond yields and increased inflationary expectations. For them, below we highlighted a few ETFs.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF RINF

Higher inflationary expectations make it necessary to focus on an inflation-oriented fund. The underlying index — the Citi 30-Year TIPS (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index — tracks the performance of long positions in the most recently issued 30-year TIPS and duration-adjusted short positions in U.S. Treasury bonds of, in aggregate, approximate equivalent duration dollars to the TIPS. It yields 2.91% annually and charges 30 bps in fees.

MultiAsset Diversified Income ETF MDIV

The underlying NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index designed to provide exposure to multiple asset segments, each selected to result in consistent and high yield for the index. The fund yields about 5.47% annually and charges 69 bps in fees.

ProShares High Yield Interest Rate Hedged HYHG

The underlying FTSE High Yield (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index comprises long positions in USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds and short positions in U.S. Treasury notes or bonds of approximate equivalent duration. Such a technique of interest-rate hedging makes the fund well-positioned to play in a rising rate environment. The fund charges 50 bps in fees and yields 4.74% annually.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF RFV

Value funds normally fare better in a rising-rate environment. Investors should note that value stocks underperform growth stocks in a low-rate environment. With the yield on 10-year Treasuries making an uptrend, there will be a shift from growth to value shares.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF FLOT

This ETF offers exposure to U.S. floating rate bonds, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, they are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared with traditional bonds. As such, unlike fixed coupon bonds, these will not lose value when the rates go up. Hence, it protects investors from capital erosion in a rising rate environment. The fund charges 15 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.