Benchmark Reiterates Zoom Video Communications Inc - (ZM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Zoom Video Communications Inc - (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc - is 86.80. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of 69.37.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications Inc - is 4,751MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 180,743K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,867K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,616K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 11.51% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,457K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,329K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,573K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,020K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,351K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

Key filings for this company:

