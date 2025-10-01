Benchmark Reiterates XPO (XPO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Benchmark reiterated coverage of XPO (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPO is $140.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $126.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 8,125MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,038 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.29%, an increase of 7.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 158,831K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,037K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,512K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 4.56% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 11,425K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,125K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,674K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 10.24% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,561K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares , representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,231K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing an increase of 75.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 63.64% over the last quarter.

