Benchmark Reiterates WideOpenWest (WOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.54% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for WideOpenWest is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WideOpenWest is 703MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in WideOpenWest. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOW is 0.35%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 83,440K shares. The put/call ratio of WOW is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 31,531K shares representing 39.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,507K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 34.88% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 5,832K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 55.06% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 2,544K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 49.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 7,535.70% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,284K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 42.12% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 26.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOW by 5.09% over the last quarter.

WideOpenWest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.