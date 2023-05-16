Benchmark Reiterates Weatherford International plc - (WFRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Weatherford International plc - (NASDAQ:WFRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weatherford International plc - is 91.80. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 55.30% from its latest reported closing price of 59.11.

The projected annual revenue for Weatherford International plc - is 4,943MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International plc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRD is 0.34%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 69,789K shares. The put/call ratio of WFRD is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,132K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,022K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 81,810.93% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 2,292K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,669K shares, representing a decrease of 103.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 102.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,156K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 47.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,856K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRD by 96.01% over the last quarter.

Weatherford International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 380 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

Key filings for this company:

