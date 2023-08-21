Benchmark Reiterates Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:VIPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 18.74. The forecasts range from a low of 11.31 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of 14.93.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 111,366MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.37%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 359,327K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 18,571K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,465K shares, representing an increase of 43.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 80.84% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,215K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,481K shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 11,779K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,187K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 11,440K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,204K shares, representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 10,666K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

