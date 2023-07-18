Benchmark Reiterates Union Pacific (UNP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 222.96. The forecasts range from a low of 172.71 to a high of $259.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from its latest reported closing price of 209.86.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 25,738MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.01.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $209.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.55%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.04% to 588,835K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 37,907K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,945K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,278K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,366K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,851K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,663K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 56.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 114.40% over the last quarter.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

