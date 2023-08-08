Benchmark Reiterates Ultralife (ULBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultralife is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 40.85% from its latest reported closing price of 8.69.

The projected annual revenue for Ultralife is 139MM, a decrease of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultralife. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULBI is 0.01%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 4,799K shares. The put/call ratio of ULBI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 1,048K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULBI by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 635K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULBI by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 348K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 179K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 178K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULBI by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Ultralife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

