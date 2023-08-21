Benchmark Reiterates UFP Industries (UFPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UFP Industries is 106.42. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.48% from its latest reported closing price of 99.01.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Industries is 8,964MM, an increase of 10.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 60,730K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,988K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,928K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 22.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,902K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,794K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 3.82% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

