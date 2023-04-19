Benchmark Reiterates Trade Desk Inc - (TTD) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Trade Desk Inc - (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc - is $69.55. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of $62.12.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc - is $1,916MM, an increase of 21.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPLC - Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 659K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 35.81% over the last quarter.

CTCAX - Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 14.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.42%, a decrease of 17.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 397,368K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

