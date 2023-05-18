Benchmark Reiterates Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE:TME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is 9.48. The forecasts range from a low of 5.15 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of 8.31.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is 29,716MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.24%, an increase of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 458,260K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 36,993K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 35,400K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,483K shares, representing an increase of 44.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 196.18% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 34,566K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,022K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 92,777.63% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 28,689K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,496K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 68.57% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 15,547K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,063K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 77.83% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

