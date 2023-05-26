Benchmark Reiterates TEGNA (TGNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TEGNA is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.38% from its latest reported closing price of 15.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TEGNA is 3,200MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in TEGNA. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGNA is 0.31%, a decrease of 16.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 222,019K shares. The put/call ratio of TGNA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 10,613K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,497K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing an increase of 73.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 18.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,947K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 24.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,883K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 23.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,846K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 22.17% over the last quarter.

TEGNA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEGNA Inc. is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.