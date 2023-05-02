Benchmark Reiterates TEGNA (TGNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TEGNA is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of 17.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TEGNA is 3,200MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in TEGNA. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGNA is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 225,213K shares. The put/call ratio of TGNA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 10,613K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,890K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,520K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,779K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 3.31% over the last quarter.

TIG Advisors holds 6,489K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 76.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,753K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGNA by 3.66% over the last quarter.

TEGNA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TEGNA Inc. is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service.

See all TEGNA regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.