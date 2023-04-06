Benchmark Reiterates Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is $131.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.99% from its latest reported closing price of $120.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is $7,142MM, an increase of 47.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 1,532K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 8.42% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 135.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 49.26% over the last quarter.

Profund Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 476.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 84.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.41%, an increase of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 183,310K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

See all Take-Two Interactive Software regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.