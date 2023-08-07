Benchmark Reiterates Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith Micro Software is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Smith Micro Software is 60MM, an increase of 28.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Micro Software. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSI is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 9,522K shares. The put/call ratio of SMSI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,010K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 40.80% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,888K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 619K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 554K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set.

