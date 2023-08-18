Benchmark Reiterates Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 74.72% from its latest reported closing price of 10.80.

The projected annual revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is 1,341MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 20.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRGB is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 14,320K shares. The put/call ratio of RRGB is 3.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 1,602K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing an increase of 27.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 24.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 900K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 810K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 74.69% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 755K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 103.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

