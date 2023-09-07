Benchmark Reiterates Quanex Building Products (NX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products is 28.90. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of 28.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quanex Building Products is 1,255MM, an increase of 9.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.11%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 41,293K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,023K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 23.33% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,766K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,343K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,297K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 523.57% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,208K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Quanex Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.