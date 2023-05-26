Benchmark Reiterates Proto Labs (PRLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Proto Labs is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 31.63% from its latest reported closing price of 31.19.

The projected annual revenue for Proto Labs is 482MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.10%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 25,358K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLB is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,996K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 22.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,978K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 24.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 821K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 19.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 696K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 682K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Proto Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protolabs is the world's leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle.

Key filings for this company:

