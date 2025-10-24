Benchmark Reiterates Plexus (PLXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Plexus (NasdaqGS:PLXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plexus is $158.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $149.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,977MM, an increase of 23.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.15%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 32,747K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,647K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 2.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,614K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 934K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 4.57% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 880K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 874K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 5.01% over the last quarter.

