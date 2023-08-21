Benchmark Reiterates Peraso (PRSO) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 350.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peraso is 1.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 350.96% from its latest reported closing price of 0.31.

The projected annual revenue for Peraso is 30MM, an increase of 107.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSO is 0.00%, an increase of 353.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 171.02% to 3,404K shares. The put/call ratio of PRSO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,401K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 81.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 350.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 496K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 251K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 89.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 797.74% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peraso Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peraso Inc. is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso’s solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

