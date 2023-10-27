Benchmark Reiterates Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.04% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is 171.77. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from its latest reported closing price of 145.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 27,295MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.20%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.33% to 20,928K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,461K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 8.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 10.15% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 522K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.