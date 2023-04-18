Benchmark Reiterates Peabody Energy (BTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.71% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.71% from its latest reported closing price of $26.31.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is $4,940MM, a decrease of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 57.21% over the last quarter.

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 141K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 18.03% over the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 57.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Venture Visionary Partners holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 33.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.45%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 121,135K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

