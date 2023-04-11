Benchmark Reiterates Parsons (PSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is $50.18. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.53% from its latest reported closing price of $46.24.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is $4,507MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

WSGRX - Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 180K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Financial Management Professionals holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 16.30% over the last quarter.

First Bank & Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.19%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 108,943K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

