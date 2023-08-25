Benchmark Reiterates Ooma (OOMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ooma is 19.12. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.32% from its latest reported closing price of 14.03.

The projected annual revenue for Ooma is 242MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ooma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OOMA is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 20,747K shares. The put/call ratio of OOMA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,607K shares representing 14.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 28.50% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,410K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,180K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 82.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 791K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 781K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Ooma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ooma creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices.

