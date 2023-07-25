Benchmark Reiterates Ooma (OOMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ooma is 19.12. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.46% from its latest reported closing price of 14.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ooma is 242MM, an increase of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ooma. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OOMA is 0.07%, a decrease of 61.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 20,599K shares. The put/call ratio of OOMA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,375K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 64.35% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,410K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,086K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 88.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 826K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 714K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Ooma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ooma creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.