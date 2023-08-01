Benchmark Reiterates Omnicell (OMCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from its latest reported closing price of 63.15.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,237MM, a decrease of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 53,184K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,815K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing an increase of 14.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 16.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,377K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,253K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 74.86% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

