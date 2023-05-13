Benchmark Reiterates OmniAb (OABI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for OmniAb is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 198.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.50.

The projected annual revenue for OmniAb is 74MM, an increase of 12.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 102.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.04% to 84,177K shares. The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,582K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 5,123K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 88.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 192.42% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,400K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group holds 3,784K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

Private Management Group holds 3,282K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

