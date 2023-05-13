News & Insights

Benchmark Reiterates OmniAb (OABI) Buy Recommendation

May 13, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for OmniAb is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 198.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.50.

The projected annual revenue for OmniAb is 74MM, an increase of 12.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 102.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.04% to 84,177K shares. OABI / OmniAb Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OABI / OmniAb Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,582K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 5,123K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 88.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 192.42% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,400K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group holds 3,784K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

Private Management Group holds 3,282K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

