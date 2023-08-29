Benchmark Reiterates Nutex Health (NUTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 888.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutex Health is 2.80. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 888.37% from its latest reported closing price of 0.28.

The projected annual revenue for Nutex Health is 282MM, an increase of 42.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutex Health. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 25.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.39% to 33,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,056K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,453K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 58.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,521K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 3,448K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 774.92% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 2,177K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 52.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,085K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

