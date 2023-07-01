News & Insights

Benchmark Reiterates Modular Medical (MODD) Speculative Buy Recommendation

July 01, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 346.91% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modular Medical is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 346.91% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Modular Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modular Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODD is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 1,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MODD / Modular Medical Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Sio Capital Management holds 689K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 452K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 184K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 33.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODD by 53.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODD by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

