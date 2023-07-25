Benchmark Reiterates Liberty Global plc - (LBTYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Liberty Global plc - (NASDAQ:LBTYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Global plc - is 28.63. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.83% from its latest reported closing price of 19.11.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Global plc - is 7,149MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Global plc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTYA is 0.23%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 186,633K shares. The put/call ratio of LBTYA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 27,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,063K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 16.48% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 13,721K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,760K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 0.41% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 10,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,636K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 7,194K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

