Benchmark Reiterates Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is 98.32. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of 83.68.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 749MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.41%, an increase of 28.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 172,907K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,893K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,066K shares, representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,840K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 31.25% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,205K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,493K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,805K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 28.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,233K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

