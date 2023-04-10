Benchmark Reiterates Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $16.11. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $1,006MM, an increase of 11.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 28.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 100K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 30.44% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 4.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 134,068K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

