Benchmark Reiterates JOYY Inc - ADR (YY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of JOYY Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:YY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.19% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for JOYY Inc - ADR is 48.47. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.19% from its latest reported closing price of 34.09.

The projected annual revenue for JOYY Inc - ADR is 2,673MM, an increase of 15.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOYY Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YY is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.47% to 28,887K shares. The put/call ratio of YY is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,020K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing a decrease of 54.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,448K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 1,218K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing a decrease of 36.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YY by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,178K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,178K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOYY Background Information



JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns BIGO, a fast-growing global tech company headquartered in Singapore. BIGO owns several popular video based social platforms including BIGO live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users.

