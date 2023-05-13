Benchmark Reiterates Janus International Group Inc - (JBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Janus International Group Inc - (NYSE:JBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus International Group Inc - is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 57.82% from its latest reported closing price of 9.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Janus International Group Inc - is 1,050MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group Inc -. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.31%, a decrease of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 147,374K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 52,125K shares representing 35.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,025K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 10,329K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,821K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 6,329K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,367K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Janus International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

See all Janus International Group Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.