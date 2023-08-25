News & Insights

Benchmark Reiterates Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) Speculative Buy Recommendation

August 25, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intensity Therapeutics is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 105.37% from its latest reported closing price of 5.96.

The projected annual revenue for Intensity Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INTS / Intensity Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Walleye Capital holds 28K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Glassman Wealth Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

