Benchmark Reiterates Indie Semiconductor Inc - (INDI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Indie Semiconductor Inc - (NASDAQ:INDI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc - is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 113.49% from its latest reported closing price of 7.48.

The projected annual revenue for Indie Semiconductor Inc - is 227MM, an increase of 45.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indie Semiconductor Inc -. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDI is 0.32%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 108,928K shares. The put/call ratio of INDI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 6,982K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,290K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 72.45% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 6,147K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 98.34% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,527K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 64.60% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 4,102K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 19.93% over the last quarter.

LAGWX - LORD ABBETT DEVELOPING GROWTH FUND INC holds 3,861K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Indie Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. The company focuses on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms indie relies on every day. The company is an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and its solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and several locations throughout China.

