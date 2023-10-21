Benchmark Reiterates Ideal Power (IPWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ideal Power is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 105.14% from its latest reported closing price of 8.95.

The projected annual revenue for Ideal Power is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideal Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPWR is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 1,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 233K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 14.09% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 163K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 156K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 36.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ideal Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ideal Power is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry.

