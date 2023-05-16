Benchmark Reiterates Ideal Power (IPWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ideal Power is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 96.36% from its latest reported closing price of 9.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ideal Power is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideal Power. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPWR is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 1,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 240K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 67.33% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 213K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 163K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Ideal Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ideal Power is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.