Benchmark Reiterates Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 377.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hoth Therapeutics is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 377.34% from its latest reported closing price of $2.03.

The projected annual revenue for Hoth Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 1.46% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 72.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 254.51% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 50K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoth Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 79.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTH is 0.00%, a decrease of 85.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.58% to 6K shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19.

