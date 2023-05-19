Benchmark Reiterates HeartBeam (BEAT) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 315.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeartBeam is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 315.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2.21.

The projected annual revenue for HeartBeam is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartBeam. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAT is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.40% to 478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 64K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 61.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 61.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 216.96% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 22.18% over the last quarter.

D'Orazio & Associates holds 33K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

