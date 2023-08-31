Benchmark Reiterates Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.05% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from its latest reported closing price of 11.61.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,745MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.12%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 84,835K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,202K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,126K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 11.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,896K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 126.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,327K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,298K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

