Benchmark Reiterates Godaddy Inc - (GDDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Godaddy Inc - (NYSE:GDDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy Inc - is 96.42. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.29% from its latest reported closing price of 75.75.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy Inc - is 4,434MM, an increase of 8.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.42%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 190,604K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,490K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,096K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,708K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 10,233K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,260K shares, representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 13.97% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,886K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,392K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

