Benchmark Reiterates General Motors (GM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.05% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is 50.85. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.05% from its latest reported closing price of 28.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 165,001MM, a decrease of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2080 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.33%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 1,295,043K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 50,797K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,835K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,136K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,909K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 38,535K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,416K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,945K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,061K shares, representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 13.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,098K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.